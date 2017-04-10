UnderDOGS Studios’ ‘Arcade Ice’ is set to take you on a nostalgic roller coaster

Even though the term ‘gaming’ represents a huge umbrella of content now, the initial glimpse that comes to our mind when we hear it is of videogames. However, for people who don’t play a lot of games, arcade games stand out as the representation.

Mumbai based UnderDOGS Studios, who recently tasted success in their simulation game titled Ultimate Parking Simulator is all set to take you on a nostalgic ride with their upcoming game, Arcade Ice.

Speaking to AnimationXpress, UnderDOGS Gaming, founder and CEO, Vaibhav Chavan said, “We started as a quick project for a game jam which converted as a full-fledged game now. Four of us created the engine with some basic artwork back then in just 24 hours. The game went into shelves for sometime as we were busy with other projects. Two months back we picked the project again and started working on it to make it a commercial product. The whole team of 10 people worked on the game for two months along with other projects to complete it.”

Arcade Ice is a fast-paced platformer game with a splash of retro-style pixel art. It follows the journey of a melting ice-cube called Melty, to the north pole.

The trailer does absolutely have a retro feel to it. The pixelated characters, the music, the gameplay, everything has a quaint taste to it.

Talking about the two-way movement feature Chavan asserted, “The idea was to build a fast paced single tap game with a story connected to it. The movements initially were just in one direction (left to right) but due to some bug in the game the character once collided and turned back which felt like fun to all of us. We converted the same into a feature and it seems quite interesting and addicting now.”



The player keeps moving in one direction unless it hits any obstacle that doesn’t destroy the Ice. Once hit, it turns to other direction and keeps moving in that direction. The ice is continuously melting and you have to collect cloud pieces to stay alive along with avoiding obstacles.

The game is coming to Apple App Store on 13 April exclusively at a price of $1.99 and then will be ported to Android and Tizen.

The studio is also in works for their upcoming adventure exploration game, ‘Mukti’.