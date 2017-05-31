Under #ApolloXmanUtd initiative, Apollo Tyres launches mobile game, #EarnTheJersey

Apollo Tyres along with WATConsult, has recently launched a digital campaign called “#EarnTheJersey”, as part of their association with Manchester United.

Based on the motto, “A Manchester United Jersey is always ‘EARNED’ and never ‘GIVEN’, this initiative is part of the overarching umbrella of #ApolloXmanUtd, for the Indian market.

#EarnTheJersey is a trial by which a fan can truly ‘EARN’ their Manchester United Jersey by ‘Going the Distance’ and proving that they deserve it. The users are supposed to download the augmented reality (AR) app from Google play or iOS store and scan the Apollo Tyres logo to start collecting virtual Manchester United jerseys. The one who collects the maximum jerseys stands a chance to watch a live match or win a signed Manchester United Jersey.

Apollo Tyres, group head marketing (APMEA), Pramesh Arya said, “We at Apollo Tyres, believe in the power of the digital medium to connect with our consumers. We have created a strong digital presence for Apollo Tyres in the recent past. Leveraging our association with Manchester United and the power of AR technology, we want to create exciting experiences and rewards for our consumers. With this campaign, we want to graduate from search and display based awareness campaigns to creation of a brand engagement property that drives brand differentiation and loyalty.”

Along with creating brand awareness about the association amongst the Indian soccer and Manchester United fans, the key objective of the campaign is to also leverage the partnership with one of the biggest football brands to maintain the interest of Apollo Tyres consumers.

Speaking on the same,WATConsult, founder and CEO, Rajiv Dingra said, “Through this campaign we wanted to build upon the football craze in India among the Manchester United fans by giving them a chance to truly earn their jerseys. We chose to go down the digital route by creating AR apps considering our young, tech savvy audience.”

The first season of the campaign is till August.