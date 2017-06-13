‘Uncharted 4: The Lost Legacy’s E3 trailer takes you through mystical landscapes of India

The E3 press conference from Sony had a lot for the fans waiting with anticipation. While there were numerous new announcements, the event also had some familiar faces for everyone.

Sony revealed a new story trailer for the new Uncharted spin off titled Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The trailer puts up Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross on a treasure hunt in the mystical lands of the Indian sub continent. While both of them do not make up to be the greatest duo, they must stick together and face off the dangers in order to find the artifact they are looking for.

The game is set sometime after the events of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End but does not feature Nathan Drake. The world of the game is embellished with intricate details throughout the surroundings giving us the feeling of being at the very place. The detailed architecture is another mesmerising part of the story trailer.

The game would be priced at $39.99 and would be releasing exclusively over PlayStation 4 on 22 August, 2017. However, people who had earlier purchased Uncharted 4’s add-on bundles will be getting the game free of cost.