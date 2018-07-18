Ultra Media and Entertainment Group launches the Season III DVD collection of “Devon Ke Dev Mahadev”

Ultra Media and Entertainment Group launched a 18 set Season III DVD collection of “Devon Ke Dev Mahadev” – A Mythological drama on the legends of Lord Shiva – one of the gods from the holy trinity in Hindu mythology. The show was produced, marketed & telecasted on a scale and grandeur which was hardly seen on Indian Television.

It was telecasted on 18 December 2011 from Monday to Friday at 9 pm IST on Life OK channel. The show ran until 14 December 2014. It was an instant success from its very first episode itself and enjoyed a high TRP rating throughout its tenure.

Produced by Nikhil Sinha it starred Mohit Raina as the lead protagonist playing Lord Shiva. Sonarika Bhadoria played the role of Parvati whereas Mouni Roy donned a role of Sati. The cast was also supported by Pooja Bose, Saurabh Jain, Falak Naaz and many others complimented by music from Inder Bawra.

Mumbai based Vertex Volt had grabbed the ‘Best Visual Effects’ Category Award of Indian Television Academy Award 2013 (ITA) for its initiative of delivering several VFX Shots in ‘Devon ke Dev Mahadev’. The show used a fair amount of VFX to bring mythological settings to life.