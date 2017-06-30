UFO Moviez’ Franchise brand NOVA Cinemaz Unveiled its Second Theatre Raj NOVA Cinemaz in Karjat

UFO Moviez, India’s largest digital cinema distribution network and in-cinema advertising platform, recently opened its franchise brand NOVA Cinemaz’ second theatre Raj NOVA Cinemaz in Karjat Maharashtra on 20 June, 2017. Located in Aamrai, Karjat, Raj NOVA Cinemaz, is a one stop entertainment destination for the local movie buffs, it features 2 screens and has 338 seats in total. Salman Khan’s much awaited movie Tubelight was showcased in its opening week. The theatre offers a mix of Bollywood, Hollywood and regional movies, all under one roof.Raj NOVA Cinemaz leverages UFO Moviez’ existing strength in industry relationships and its unmatched ability to seamlessly distribute film content in remote areas. It offers world-class amenities which include:

Mesmerizing Ambience – State-of-the-art viewing experience in both auditoriums, Comfortable seating and ample leg space

Latest technology – 2K digital projection with 3D capability

Enhanced, 7.1 sound systems that enables audience to hear movie sound that improves the onscreen action

Appetizing Snacks Options – Cafeteria

Trained ushers and housekeeping staff will add to the pleasant movie-viewing experience.

Commenting on the launch, UFO Moviez CEO- Special Projects Vishnu Patel says, “We are thrilled to open our second franchise movie theatre, Raj NOVA Cinemaz in Karjat. Raj NOVA Cinemaz is dedicated to provide our patrons with an unrivaled movie watching experience. It is equipped with UFO Moviez’ impeccable cinema technology which includes high-tech digital projection system and sound, along with the premium in-theatre seating, first-class amenities and exceptional customer service.”

Proprietor T Mohanraj says, “We are delighted to associate with NOVA Cinemaz and look forward to a long term association. Raj NOVA Cinemaz is very conveniently located in Karjat and boasts of contemporary technology and world-class amenities, making it an ideal cinema destination for the movie enthusiasts.”

NOVA Cinemaz, an asset-light franchisee model is envisaged to stabilize the demand-supply gap in the local cinema business. The aim of NOVA is to make the movie-going experience affordable, entertaining and accessible. NOVA Cinemaz will encourage local entrepreneurs to own and operate NOVA branded theatres in various parts of the country. As per the arrangement, the franchisee shall make the primary investment, and UFO shall ensure that the theatre is set up at a competitive cost.

AnimationXpress.com wishes them all the best for their new endeavour.