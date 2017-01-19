‘UCypher’ might be India’s first major eSports league

Gaming has come a long way through the years. While the eSports market around the world is on a steep surge, including South East Asian countries, India is yet to catch up on the same terms.

However, 2016 has definitely been a good year for the Indian eSports scenario. Dotted with multiple events and lucrative prize pools, 2016 proved to be a jump-pad the milieu has needed for a while.

2017 has already started to appear promising as Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), U Mumba franchise owner, Ronnie Screwvala is all set to invest Rs 100 crore in their upcoming eSports league. Titled UCypher, the league will feature 10 teams who will be battling it out over PC, mobiles and consoles.

According to a report, the teams have been picked out from an enormous roster of 1,600 teams.

Not much about the format of the tournament is known, but it will likely have two seasons in a year and would start sometime in May this year.

The games of the tournament have not been disclosed either, but Dota 2, Counter Strike, FIFA and Clash Royale for mobile seem to be the best guesses. The notion that it might be one of the biggest ever eSports leagues in India lies in the fact that the matches would probably be broadcast on a television channel as well, thus entering the mainstream.

Talking to AnimationXpress, the manager of Entity Esports, one of India’s best Dota 2 teams said that they have received a mail from the organisers, however no other information was given to them, including prize pool or number of teams.

With a promising prize pool and mainstream broadcast measures at place, UCypher might just be India’s biggest eSports league yet.