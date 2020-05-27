Ubisoft to host ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Asia-Pacific League

Ubisoft has announced a Asia-Pacific League for Rainbow Six Siege esports. The new league will be split into two division, North and South. The North Division will encompass Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia while the South Division will include Australia, New Zealand, Polynesia, Micronesia and Melanesia, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Each regional league will span three stages of league play, each lasting five weeks, and teams will earn points towards the global standings.

This will qualify teams for Six Major events, and lead into the season-ending Six Invitational world championship. There will also be a European League Championship featuring the top four teams as aggregated across the three regular-season stages.

The Rainbow Six European League will begin play on 22June and feature 10 teams, with the eight Pro League teams carried over along with the top two teams from the European Challenger League. Because of the transition from the Pro League, the 2020 season will only include two regular season stages, rather than the normal three.

The top six teams will progress to Asia Pacific League Playoffs, where teams from North and South Division will compete for top positions in the Asia-Pacific League. Top four teams in the Playoffs will progress to Six Major. In South Asia subregion, teams from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will battle in a series of open online tournaments that end with a closed bracket playoff. Top two teams from the South Division will qualify for Asia-Pacific League Playoffs. Both North Division and South Division of Asia-Pacific League will kick off on 23June and the matches will livestream on YouTube and Twitch.