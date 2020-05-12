Ubisoft to host E3-style digital showcase event Ubisoft Forward in July

Ubisoft has announced to host a digital E3-style digital showcase event Ubisoft Forward on 12July.

Ubisoft Forward will include “a fully digital showcase with exclusive game news, reveals and more.” Ubisoft did not list any games for the event as part of the initial announcement, but it already has quite a few revealed games that could be highlighted

It’s a likely bet that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which the company recently announced and promised much more details to come, will be among the games shown. We may see more of other upcoming games slated for release before 31 March 2021–Watch Dogs Legion, Gods and Monsters, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Roller Champions. Ubisoft also still has another unannounced game in the works.

Although it hasn’t yet offered specifics, Ubisoft will presumably take the opportunity to share a more in-depth look at Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, following the game’s heavily criticised “gameplay” reveal during Microsoft’s Xbox Series X livestream last week.

Save the Date! Join us July 12 for Ubisoft Forward, a fully digital showcase with exclusive game news, reveals and more 🎉 Stay tuned… #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/JLYEyF1YnL — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 11, 2020

Ubisoft also has several long-gestating games that could be in the spotlight, including Beyond Good and Evil 2 and Skull & Bones. Whatever games may be shown at the event, which, presumably given its name, is looking forward at games to come, the company did confirm earlier this year that it has five AAA games set to launch between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021.