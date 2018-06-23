Ubisoft collaborates with IIT Mumbai to open its Innovation Research Park Unit

Yesterday, Ubisoft inaugurated its Research Park unit at Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai. Ubisoft pledges to focus on machine learning and automation in the gaming industry through research work. Experts from Ubisoft are to work very closely with young talents from IIT Mumbai, under the direction of notable professors from the institute.



Ubisoft has been in India since 2008, with its presence in Pune and is proud to be the only fully integrated video game studio in India. Ubisoft Mumbai will mark the second studio in India, after Ubisoft Pune and is all set to open its doors in September 2018 in Hiranandani, Powai.

The event witnessed the presence of eminent guests including the honourable ambassador of France to India HE Alexandre Ziegler, the honourable consulate general of France in Mumbai Yves Perrin, the IIT Mumbai director, professor Devang Khakhar, along with the Ubisoft India MD Jean Philippe Pieuchot.

The idea is to connect IIT Bombay talents to the most creative minds in the gaming industry. As elaborated by Khakhar, “We look forward to bringing together the academic expertise that IIT-Mumbai has to offer with Ubisoft’s proven leadership in applying technology into entertaining millions of people all over the world.”

Ubisoft inaugurated its pilot initiative with the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai by opening its doors to the first Ubisoft Innovation Unit in India by becoming a client of the IIT B- Research Park. The mission of this collaboration is to pioneer research work on Game Automation using machine learning and AI and will mark their long and fruitful collaboration with this institute.

“This year marks the tenth anniversary of Ubisoft’s presence in India. Our commitment to India is now strengthened by this new initiative with IIT Mumbai. Our ambition in the country is to contribute towards the development of Indian video gaming ecosystem by partnering closely with the top colleges and universities in India – and what better than IIT-Bombay who is recognized to produce the best talents in the country. This collaboration with IIT Mumbai Research Park is a demonstration of this ambition and we look forward to some great achievements together,” said Pieuchot.

France and India have recently been concentrating their efforts into creating strategic partnerships through cooperation in educational fields. “By choosing IIT-Mumbai, Ubisoft has contributed to developing an Indo-French ecosystem towards innovation and creativity and I hope that this enterprise paves the way to many other partnerships,” Zielgler quoted.