Ubisoft and Microsoft to host digital events post cancellation of E3

Microsoft and Ubisoft have quickly taken to social media to announce that they’ll look to host digital events post cancellation of E3 due to Coronavirus outbreak. Microsoft was hoping to lift the curtains for Xbox Series X but since E3 got cancelled it is expected that the big reveal will now be on digital.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer said: E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox. Given this decision, this year we’ll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event. Details on timing and more in the coming weeks.

Ubisoft, on the other hand, posted the below statement:

The health and well-being of teams, players and partners is our top priority, so while we’re disappointed, we fully support the ESA’s decision to cancel E3 2020. E3 is and will continue to be a moment where we come together as a community and share our love of games.We’re exploring other options for a digital experience that will allow us to share all the exciting news we have planned, stay tuned for more.