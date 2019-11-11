Two Indian teams Entity Gaming and SouL qualifies for PMCO Fall Split South Asia Regional finals

Two Indian teams Entity Gaming and SouL qualified for the finals at the end of PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019, South Asian regional finals on Sunday. The top two teams will be heading to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for the finals which are scheduled from 29 November to 1 December.

16 finalists battled PMCO Fall Split South Asia Regional finals with matches spread across three days. Entity Gaming earned 220 points with three chicken dinners on day three with crowd favourites SouL claimed the second spot with 210 points. The results from day three of the PMCO Fall Split South Asia Regional finals 201 are here under:

On the first day itself, Entity Gaming had taken a lead, while SouL was ranked ninth with 47 points just below Team Fnatic. However, the Day two matches for SouL took a new turn in the tournament as SouL took a huge leap and secured the second spot, followed by Team Synerge and Team INS. Day three was all about maintaining the spots, and that’s exactly what did.

Earlier this year, the spring leg of the PMCO included SouL as the only Indian team qualified for the finals. While the team didn’t do well, Naman Mathur aka Soul Mortal had received the Website Fan Favorite Player award “It feels great! I was not aware of vote stuff, but later on, the Tencent guys came to me and handed over the goodies saying that you have won the fan-favourite award on the website,” said Mortal in an interview.

While the top two teams Entity Gaming and SouL get a direct entry in the finals, the Team Synerge, Team INS and Team IND will get a chance to play the prelims. In addition to that after popstar, Henry Lau’s confirmed presence at the PMCO Fall Split 2019 finals, now, Indian rapper Badshah is also confirmed to grace the PMCO Fall Split 2019 Global Finals.

Recently, before the tournament PUBG Mobile India revealed the name of PMCO 2019 SA Playins and Finals Hindi casters on its Twitter page:

Presenting the Hindi team of storytellers to take you through the PMCO Fall Split South Asia Playins and Finals sponsored by VIVO. pic.twitter.com/ANUHH0rjSS — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) November 4, 2019

List of Hindi casters in PMCO 2019 South Asia region

Mannu Krat Karki, who did perfect and excellent casting in the previous season of PMCO, will again cast the PMCO 2019 Fall Split with his enjoyable commentary.

Ketan Petal, popularly known as K18 Gaming, is a popular YouTuber with over 2 Lakh+ Subscribers. Ketan has also managed the previous Regional Finals of PMCO, and during the Berlin Tour, he was also the manager of Team Soul.

Animesh Aggarwal, aKa 8Bit Thug, who is also a leading player of the eight-bit team, is also going to cast PMCO 2019 Fall Split. Earlier, he also did casting in PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019.

And apparently during the Hindi live stream of the PMCO2019 South Asia Qualifier Finals has over 113K concurrent viewers. Stay tuned for more updates on PMCO2019.

