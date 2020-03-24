Two Indian studios showcased their games at Steam Game Festival post cancellation of GDC 2020

Indian Studios- Holy Cow Productions’ Mystic Pillars and Nodding Head Games’ Raji: An Ancient Epic are among the 40 shortlisted games who have showcased their games at the Spring Edition of the Steam Game Festival .

These two games have been shortlisted earlier to showcase at the GDC Indie Megabooth but due to the pandemic outbreak of Covid 19 led the cancellation of the event which has stunned the studios. Upon selected for GDC 2020, in conversation with Animation Xpress Holy Cow Productions director of game development Goutham Dindukurthi told us “Our game Mystic Pillars has been selected to showcase at the official Indie Megabooth at GDC 2020! This is an incredible opportunity for us and we look forward to showcasing Mystic Pillars outside of India, for the first time ever. We are extremely honoured and thankful to the Indie Megabooth.”

But sooner after the cancellation of GDC 2020 it has shattered many dreams of indie game developers including them as he told to Polygon that “The entire reason we were launching our game around this time was to also help get the word out. Now that we no longer will get that, we are thinking of the next steps — but one thing for sure is that it will impact the success of our game.” He further emphasised that being a small indie from India, publishing the game on there own was already a challenging task for them. On the other hand, the studio expected to spend at least $6,000 for flights and other expenses, excluding tickets (those were covered by the Indie Megabooth folks). But beyond the financial cost incurred from the postponement — refunds for travel expenses are not guaranteed, but Dindukurthi is ‘hopeful’.

Finally, when Steam announced on its official storefront, that the list includes demos and other highlighted games from the Indie Megabooth, The MIX, Day of the Devs and WINGS the Indian indie game developers had a sigh of relief as both the games were selected for it.

As Dindukurthi said “we were set to attend the GDC 2020 and showcase Mystic Pillars as part of the Indie Megabooth. Fortunately, the Indie Megabooth and Steam have given us an opportunity at the Steam Game Festival Spring Edition which ended yesterday. Mystic Pillars demo was featured at the festival and was available for free for people to try it out until yesterday.”

Since he was hopeful post cancellation of the event he said ‘it has been an experience’ for him as the game has gone through a rollercoaster ride from selection at GDC 2020 Indie Megabooth to cancellation of GDC 2020 and finally showcase at Steam Spring Festival. Today he is ‘Happy that it was showcased on steam,’ he added. Further, he has expressed about the experience of being featured at the Steam Game Festival Spring Edition that, “It has been great experience, nice to know that a lot of people get to try out our demo.”

If not GDC 2020, through Steam Game Festival Spring Edition both the games from the Indian gaming studio have received the global recognition which the studios have been longing for.