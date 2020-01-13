Two Global Esports teams in run for the qualifying round of ESAC’20

Ingame esports and Srilanka Esports Association has organised InGame Esports South Asia Cup 2020 (ESAC’20) in collaboration with National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka with platform title FACEIT tournament licence Valve Corporation and featured title is CS:GO .The tournament have started from 2 January and will continue till 26 January 2020.

Qualifiers have started South Asian countries who are participating are Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The winning team will fly to Colombo, Sri Lanka to take part in the final play-offs for a $ 10,000 prize pool.

The qualifiers for India has started from 9January and the country finals is scheduled to be on 16 January and this time Global Esports will field both an all male GE Alpha and an all female team GE Rayne in the same tournament according to their official social media post. “Both teams have been performing impeccably well in the recent events and we are certain they will go on to take the top spot,” said the official post.

Here are the final qualifier teams who will be flying off to Colombo, Sri Lanka to take part in the final play-offs.

Team Bangladesh: Nomads e-Sports

Team Nepal: MyRevenge

TeamPakistan: GamingHub

The qualifiers finals for India( scheduled 16 January), Maldives (scheduled 13 January) and Srilanka (scheduled 15 January) is yet to commence.

It is a CS:GO tournament with team of 5V5 + 2 substitutes and every teams have to play three consecutive matches with best of three rounds to qualify for the Colombo playoff.