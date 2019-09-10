Twitch kicks off partnership with the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium

Twitch, the leading service and community for multiplayer entertainment, has announced a partnership with the Raiders as a founding partner of Allegiant Stadium starting in 2020. The partnership will include a Twitch-branded lounge in the lower level of Allegiant Stadium, featuring interactive elements that are native to the Twitch experience, including streamer stations, Twitch viewing screens, esports competitions and future Twitch events.

The Twitch lounge will also bring Twitch’s unique live streaming capabilities and active community to a variety of entertainment experiences that will take place at the Allegiant Stadium, such as top-billed sporting events, concerts, esports competitions and more in the years ahead.

“At Twitch, we are constantly looking for new ways to engage with our community online and IRL. Being a founding partner at Allegiant Stadium is a perfect opportunity for Twitch to converge our passionate gaming and live esports community with the world of traditional sports. As part of our long-term vision for multiplayer entertainment, we are excited to elevate the spectator experience at live events in the heart of the Entertainment Capital of the world,” said Twitch chief operating officer Sara Clemens.

Among the many events and experiences coming to Allegiant Stadium and sponsored by Twitch are the following:

Esports Competitions: Twitch is the home of esports and will be leveraging the company’s partnership with Allegiant Stadium to host a variety of real-world events and cement Las Vegas as the global hub for esports

Twitch Events: Twitch will host a wide range of live events at Allegiant Stadium

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Twitch as the Official Streaming Platform of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium. The Twitch Lounge will elevate the spectator experience for Raiders fans in a brand new way — bridging the connection between fans in the stadium and at home unlike ever before,” said Raiders president, Marc Badain.

Legends Global Partnerships represented the Raiders to secure the founding partnership with Twitch as a part of their duties as the stadium’s official premium ticketing and sponsorships agency.