TVAGA has now been officially launched

TVAGA (Telangana VFX, Animation and Gaming Association) has now been officially launched by Telangana IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan during the Global Animation Day felicitation event on 2 December 2017 at Indywood film carnival, Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, Telangana.

Eminent profiles from the media and entertainment industry including Ashish Kulkarni (Punnaryug Artvision founder), Sohan Roy (Indywood Film Carnival), Biren Ghose (Technicolor India), Rajiv Chilaka(Green Gold Animation), Madhav Reddy – Mike (Rotomaker VFX) and Pete Draper (Makuta VFX) were present at the ceremony and expressed their views and strategies on how to give the industry in Telangana a new momentum in terms of skill development, infrastructure development, supporting and mentoring startups, organising industry events etc.



Jayesh Ranjan stated that the T-Govt has always been proactive in providing schemes that can take the industry to the next level, but an association like TVAGA was much needed to execute those plans in the right way and to reach to the right people. With the support of the government and the experts from the fields of animation, gaming and VFX industry, TVAGA aims to bring the development and welfare that the state’s industry seeks.

The panel of industry leaders mentioned Telangana’s prowess with successful global IPs like Chotta Bheem and Baahubali. They further said TVAGA will act as a gate and help in exploring business opportunities, creative collaborations and careers in the animation, gaming and VFX industries in Telangana.

During the launch, TVAGA president Rajiv Chilaka introduced core committee members, Srinivas Vasanthala (DQ), Rama Krishna (IACG), Surya (BackStage Pass), Arun (Game Shastra), Sanath (Firefly), Ravi (Golive Games) to the panel and the audience, and expressed his gratitude to be the part of the cause that can assist the industry in flourishing.