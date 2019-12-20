TV Tokyo to launch new animation company in China

TV Tokyo announced that its establishing a new animation company in Hangzhou, China in February. The new studio will distribute existing Japanese anime shows in China as well as develop new content created for the local market in the country.

TV Tokyo already has a separate Hangzhou-based company focused on anime merchandise sales and licensing. Both companies will coordinate efforts in the future. TV Tokyo’s anime and licensing divisions head Yukio Kawasaki will manage the new company. TV Tokyo will invest 2 billion yen (about US$18.24 million) as capital stock for the new company.

In the past, TV Tokyo has had great success with distributing its shows such as Naruto in China. Among the broadcaster’s other popular show are Boruto, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Black Clover, Bleach and Pokemon.

TV Tokyo’s new company will team up with a major corporation that owns the original rights for its first series, with the goal of streaming it in 2022, in hopes of turning a profit by 2024.