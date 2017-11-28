Turner Japan launches three new brands in DTC channel

Turner Japan will launch three new channels in January 2018 on DTV Channel, the streaming service from NTT DOCOMO.

It will be the first time that the Boomerang brand is available in Japan, and marks the introduction of two brand new services: MONDO Mah-jong TV and Tabi Tele. They join Turner’s portfolio of channels already available in Japan, including Cartoon Network, MONDO TV, TABI Channel and CNN International.

Turner Japan general manager Tom Perry said, “The launch of the three new channels with our partner NTT DOCOMO enables Turner to continue growing audiences in this very important market. Subscribers of dTV Channel will be able to experience a variety of unique local programming, as well as some of the world’s most popular international animation localised for Japanese families.”

Boomerang, Turner’s second flagship global kids channel, will debut with a host of new, premium animated series many with characters that are already household names in Japan. Alongside the likes of Scooby-Doo and Looney Tunes, the reboot of the Hanna-Barbera classic Wacky Races is set to make its national premiere on the channel.

MONDO Mah-Jong TV – as its name suggests – will present programming dedicated to the popular game, including the highly-rated Mondo Mah-jong Pro League competition with its celebrity professionals. Tabi Tele’s original local travel and documentary-style content will put the spotlight on popular tourist locations in Japan as well as in Europe and Hawaii.