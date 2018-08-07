Turner India’s 13th edition of School Contact Programme is all about fun and fitness

Turner India has announced the 13th edition of Cartoon Network and POGO’s School Contact Programme (SCP) for 2018. Regarded as one of India’s largest school outreach programmes, one million kids from approximately 1100 schools across 10 cities in India, will experience power-packed and fun-filled SCP with Cartoon Network’s Masti ki Recess and POGO’s Fun Bhi Fit Bhi theme along with their favourite toon characters!

Masti ki Recess, schools will become more fun through an extra break- a new concept wherein Cartoon Network will combine the magic of its shows and characters such as Ben from Ben 10, Kris from Roll No 21, Oggy from Oggy and Cockroaches and the three bears from We Bare Bears, with light-hearted fun and interactive games. The additional break promises to be a highlight in the daily routine of the school students.

On the other hand, POGO’s programme turns ‘bigger and fitter’ through Fun Bhi Fit Bhi theme. Kids’ favourite toon superheros Bheem, the fantastic trio of Tik Tak Tail, Grizzy and many more fun characters will spread awareness about being agile, mentally alert and eating healthy. The activities planned under this theme will revolve around fitness and games and for the first time POGO will get kids to interact with their favourite toons primarily through audio-visual led activity.

The 13th edition of Turner India’s multi-city School Contact Programme will make the students’ everyday school routine more exciting and engaging through a host of interactive games, trivia, competitions and exciting prizes.

Network kids head and executive director (South Asia) Krishna Desai said, “We, at Turner India, are thrilled to kickstart the 13th year of our annual property, the School Contact Programme. With each year we have seen the programme attract more schools with tremendous participation from students across the country. In line with our fan-first strategy, we aim to connect with our little fans beyond the television world through new themes and more interactive elements for this edition. We are confident of providing them with a newer, more immersive experience and an opportunity to interact with their favorite toons.”

The Cartoon Network and POGO’s School Contact Programs will be held in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Surat.