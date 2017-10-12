Turner India unveils its line-up of shows on Cartoon Network and Pogo this Diwali

This Diwali, Cartoon Network and Pogo bring a line-up of movies, special episodes and exciting contests where fans can stand chance to win a holiday to Cartoon Network Amazone Water Theme Park in Pattaya, Thailand and a Tik Tak Tail branded car respectively.

Cartoon Network will have Kris and Oggy ki Asli Diwali with characters Kris and Oggy. Oggy and the Cockroaches and Roll No. 21 will have new episodes and movies, every day from 16 to 22 October 2017, 9 am onwards. Viewers can watch these episodes, participate in the contest and win a holiday to Cartoon Network Amazone Water Theme Park in Pattaya, Thailand for a family of four!

With Kris Trish Baltiboy 8: Face your fears, the lovable trio returns in a movie. Barbie, and her sister Chelsea explore the magical world of Dreamtopia. The Powerpuff Girls pack a punch with all new episodes, replete with sugar, spice and everything nice.

Pogo’s fresh episodes of its chase comedy Tik Tak Tail will broadcast daily from 16 October onwards, at 7.30 pm. Along with that, Pogo has also announced an on-air contest in association with ITC Jellimals for the show from 16 to 27 October at 7:30 pm in which participants stand the chance to win a Tik Tak Tail-themed car

Special premiere of Raju Ban Gaya Rajkumar is also set to air on Pogo. On the other hand, My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, Wacky Races and the adventures of Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz bring their own thrilling stories.

Chhota Bheem and Super Bheem make sure the fun times don’t end, with their special movies in Bheem Ki Super Diwali.

CARTOON NETWORK DIWALI SPECIAL LINE-UP Kris aur Oggy ki Asli Diwali –Contest alert! 16 to 22 October, Everyday 9 am onwards Barbie Dreamtopia – New Movie 28 October 11 am Oggy and the Cockroaches – Brand new episodes every Monday to Friday 6 pm The Powerpuff Girls – Brand new episodes 7 October onwards, every weekend 9 am Ben 10-10-10 – Ben 10 Marathon 10 October 10 am onwards We Bare Bears Marathon 29 October 1 pm onwards