Turner India and Rajgreen Group will amaze fans with India’s first amusement theme park “Amaazia”

Now we can touch and feel the Cartoon Network characters like Ben10, Powerpuff girls,Adventure Time and more at Amaazia!

Turner India and Gujarat based real estate player Rajgreen Group have announced a brand partnership for the launch of India’s first Cartoon Network branded amusement park named as “Amaazia”. Surat is the third city in Asia after Dubai and Pattaya in Thailand, where Cartoon Network has partnered up with a theme park.

The park has been conceptualised and designed by the Sanderson Group, Australia. Turner’s internationally loved Cartoon Network characters, including Ben 10, The Powerpuff Girls and Adventure Time will be part of Amaazia’s amusement park section. It is scheduled to open in 2019.

Amaazia will host 33 theme-based attractions as well as 20 unique water-slides, using state-of-the-art technology. It will be spread across an expansive 61,000 sq. mt. in area. Mudra group has created the Amaazia logo as well is handling its marketing.

The Cartoon Network brand association with Rajgreen Group for Amaazia amusement park reflects Turner India’s focus to put fans at the core of its business.

Siddharth Jain

Amaazia will be Cartoon Network’s first brand association for an amusement park in India. Announcing this development, Siddharth Jain, managing director, South Asia, Turner India, said “India is a priority market for Turner and our partnership with Rajgreen group will enable millions of Cartoon Network fans to interact and have fun with their favourite characters like never before.”

Jain, refused to reveal commercial agreements between the two stakeholders. “It’s not a date but a marriage, on paper the deal is for ten years, but we see this extending in the future,” he says.

He pointed out that having a safe environment is very important and also explained that the theme park is not just for kids, it is rather for the whole family.

Sanjay Movaliya

The Rajgreen Group is investing Rs 450 crores in building the entire project, “It’s all our own money; we do not have any stakeholders. The water park is already running and the remaining rides will get installed in 2018. This is an indoor park which will have two shifts – morning and evening – and will run throughout the year,” said Rajgreen group Chairman Sanjay Movaliya.

Commenting on the announcement Movaliya said, “ Our aim is to create a similar experience closer home, via our association with a hugely popular global brand like Cartoon Network.”

He also added how he had personally visited amusement parks abroad to get an idea of how he wants to create the park and choose rides. Also he revealed that he had envisioned of the project 20 years back.

“Amaazia will attract visitors from neighboring cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Udaipur and also fans and visitors from across the nation and beyond.” Movaliya added.

Anand Singh

Surat is a land of opportunities and set to be a metro by 2018 and it was a meeting of minds when Turner and Rajgreen group met and discussed the ideas. “People from Mumbai, Vapi and around can arrive within hours, hence we decided to go ahead with this park in Surat,” informs, Anand Singh, senior director, CNE, South Asia. He commented that Turner is a leader in kids and the company refers to people as “fans” and not consumers. So it does a lot of special contact programs as well.

Attractions and Merchandising

The amusement park will feature theme based attractions with live shows, meet and greets’ with characters from Cartoon Network’s most loved original programs and also merchandises based on them. It will be indeed a merchandising boost for Turner.

The Amaazia park will be divided into four major sections- a theme park branded by Cartoon Network, a water park, a family recreational hub and a service apartment and retail shopping area to ensure that there is something for every visitor and for everyone in the family. Amaazia aims to attract approximately 1 million visitors in its first year of operations, with an aim to grow steadily into a top entertainment destination in the country.

The Turner team pointed out that to sustain the Amaazia park in future there will be more rides and more offers. On being asked if Cartoon Network would have shows catering to home grown IPs aired on the channel South Asia, Turner India managing director, Siddharth Jain hinted the channel is working on such developments and it would be announced soon. Yes we are listening and waiting for the announcement as well!