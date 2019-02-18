Turner and UYoung to partner on new animation IP

Turner Asia Pacific and Chinese animation company UYoung have formalised their official partnership with an MOU, announced this week at Kidscreen Summit in Miami.

The scope of the partnership includes the development of a new IP by UYoung. Turner, which is known in the kids entertainment space for its Cartoon Network, Boomerang and POGO brands, brings its production and international distribution experience of quality animation. The details of the IP are yet to be disclosed and are expected to be revealed later in 2019.

Turner Asia Pacific president Ricky Ow said, “We’ve been impressed by UYoung’s vision to develop a homegrown Chinese IP and launch it together with us both in China and internationally. We are looking forward to working closely with them on this, with a collaboration that brings together global talent to tell Chinese-inspired stories.”

In Asia Pacific, Turner adopts a virtual studio model for its original animation projects, identifying creators, artists and studios from right around the region, for global audiences.

UYoung president Lisa Zhong added, “We are proud to be the pioneer partner with Turner to bring Chinese storytelling around the world. UYoung is always keen to establish stronger ties with international producers and broadcasters to extend its international reach.”

UYoung develops, produces and distributes high-quality animated content. It has become one of China’s leading children’s entertainment and media companies, and employs more than 200 talent in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Los Angeles.