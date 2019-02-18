Turner and TotallyAwesome extend presence in South Asia through five new countries

TotallyAwesome strengthens its partnership with Turner in five new territories namely India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. The collaboration stands to give kids’ brands in these countries higher engagement with the under-16 demographic through its kid-safe advertising platform.

Turner India VP Ad sales South Asia Juhi Ravindranath said, “Kids are a key demographics for us. As children consume more digital content, the decision to partner with TotallyAwesome and their kids safe and compliant platforms gives us and our advertising partners peace of mind. We look forward to a fantastic collaboration with TotallyAwesome.”

TotallyAwesome provides many brands targeting children with a safe avenue to interact with their audience; its kids-safe marketplace AwesomeAds reaches 170 million kids across the Asia Pacific every month. Moreover, after COPPA in the US and GDPR-K in Europe, India has recently introduced a Personal Data Protection Bill, making it illegal to track children online. This has required advertisers to completely rethink their digital marketing strategies to use compliant platforms such as AwesomeAds offered by TotallyAwesome and which Turner now uses across most of Asia-Pacific.

TotallyAwesome CEO Quan Nguyen stated, “More than 170,000 children go online every day. As Asia shores up its privacy protection for children, TotallyAwesome is glad to partner further with Turner in Asia to bring more quality and safe content to children, as well as provide brands with a trusted platform to work with.”

TotallyAwesome’s continued relationship with the global entertainment, sports and news company Turner means advertisers in South Asia can engage safely with kids on Turner’s websites, apps, and game apps with licensed titles including Ben 10 – Alien Experience, Cartoon Network Watch & Play and Toon Cup, plus many more through TotallyAwesome’s safe and COPPA/GDPR-K compliant platform.

Turner owns and manages some of the most recognised entertainment platforms in the world, including Boomerang and Cartoon Network. The media powerhouse recognises the rising trend of children consuming content online, and is committed to more kid-safe and privacy protection-compliant content through this extended partnership with TotallyAwesome.