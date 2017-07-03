Turner and Korea’s Qualson partner to launch English language learning app

Turner Asia Pacific is partnering with Qualson, the leading Korean mobile product developer, to launch a new app that enables users of different ages to make learning English fun through Cartoon Network’s shows and characters.

Targeted for launch in October in South Korea with subsequent rollout plans for other Asian markets including Japan, Taiwan and Southeast Asia, the subscription model app will target both kids and adults who want to improve their fluency in both listening and speaking English.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Qualson to enable more Koreans and Cartoon Network fans to watch their favourite shows and improve their English at the same time. We believe that learning is always more effective when it’s also fun,” commented Turner Korea general manager Ron Lee. “Qualson is the perfect partner for Turner to engage more Koreans given their proven track record.”

Popular original shows from Turner’s Cartoon Network featured in the app include We Bare Bears, The Powerpuff Girls, Adventure Time, The Amazing World of Gumball, Uncle Grandpa and Regular Show. Qualson is well known for its Super Fan app, the number one learning app in Korea.

“We are very proud to be partnering with Turner to develop a new learning app. Cartoon Network has some of the most iconic animation shows in the world including in Korea and across the Asia region. The new app aims to capitalise on the popularity of these shows to make learning English fun and engaging like never before,” added Qualson CEO Sooyoung Park.