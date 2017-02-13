Turner and Cyber Group Studios join hands to create new animated series, ‘Taffy’ for Boomerang

Turner International and Cyber Group Studios have joined forces to create a brand-new animated series, currently entitled Taffy, for Turner’s second flagship kids’ channel Boomerang across international markets.

Based on an original creation from Cyber Group Studios and developed with Turner, Taffy follows the non-stop, slapstick extravaganza faced by loyal hound dog Bentley when his billionaire old lady owner Mrs. Muchmore takes in an imposter posing as wide-eyed, fluffy angora cat. Each instalment sees Bentley try to reveal “Taffy” for the vermin he is – while super-clever Taffy handily frames the dog for every one of his exploits, pillagings and disastrous messes. Whether travelling from Mrs. Muchmore’s luxurious mansion, to a five-star cruise, to jet-setting international adventures or a visit with the President, wherever these rivals go, mayhem is sure to follow!



The 78 x 7-minute series, which will be produced in France, will join Boomerang’s line-up of shows like Tom & Jerry, Scooby-Doo, Mr Bean: The Animated Series and Grizzy & the Lemmings from Q4 2018.

Turner, vice president of programming and content strategy kids EMEA & international kids acquisitions and co-productions, Cecilia Persson said: “With its classic-look animation style and timeless, slapstick humour, Taffy couldn’t be a more perfect fit for Boomerang. We’re very excited to be working with Cyber Group Studios to produce the show, and further our efforts to build Boomerang as a second flagship kids channel with a strong and refreshing pipeline of content.”

Chairman & CEO, Cyber Group Studios, chairman and CEO, Pierre Sissmann commented: “It is an honour and a thrill for the Cyber Group Studios team of artists and authors to be working alongside the Turner International team to develop a new series for Boomerang and I hope this idea we had, Mike de Seve of Baboon Animation and myself, a couple of years ago, of creating this new slapstick character of TAFFY, will become a great addition to the cartoon line up of one of the most prestigious cartoon channels in the world.”