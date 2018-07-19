‘Tulipop’ animated series to be developed by Zodiak Kids

Zodiak Kids, part of Banijay Group is partnering with Tulipop, brand of Icelandic lifestyle for a co-production deal for an animated TV series based on the same. The deal will have Zodiak Kids holding the worldwide audio-visual distribution rights (excluding Nordic territories) for the show. Tulipop will have the distribution rights in Nordics and the global licensing and merchandising rights to the brand.

Inspired by ancient fairytales, Tulipop animated series’ development will begin this summer. It was originally founded in 2010 by Icelandic illustrator Signy Kolbeinsdottir and Helga Arnadottir.

Zodiak Kids CEO Jean-Philippe Randisi commented, “We are delighted to be partnering with Tulipop and are excited to start development on a series that captures the Icelandic spirit and creativity that exists and takes it forward to a worldwide audience. We believe Tulipop’s modern yet sensitive values and its deep connection to nature and heritage will truly resonate with kids and tweens of tomorrow globally.”

DHX’s WildBrain announced earlier this year that it will be producing 10 additional episodes of the YouTube series, Tulipop, after previously signing on to turn the brand into an animated series. The show currently has 30 episodes of two minute each with the new content joining these webisodes soon.