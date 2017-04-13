Transformers: The Last Knight trailer – When the good guy, Optimus Prime becomes the bad one!

The new trailer for the upcoming flick in the Transformers franchise has dropped and we have so many questions.

Being a direct sequel to the Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014), the enthusiasm for Transformers: The Last Knight is really high. The first trailer had already set the premise for the movie which linked it to the origin and lore of the Transformers.

The new trailer further provides an extended look to it. The story puts together large machines by the sides of medieval cavalries, even around King Arthur, yes! But if you’re not much of a history buff, the trailer also features the current scenario where the giant machines are up against humans and as our hero Optimus Prime goes rouge, he asserts, “For my world to live, yours must die.”

The movie will indeed tell us the tale of the origin of the Transformers as the trailer starts with a monologue stating, “It started as a legend. One of the greatest of all. A thousand years we’ve kept it hidden to protect Earth from what was destined to arrive.”

It would be interesting to see how the movie pans out as Optimus is seen going up against Bumblebee (and winning). The feature stars Anthony Hopkins, Tyrese Gibson, Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Stanley Tucci, John Turturro.

The VFX in the movie are created by Industrial Light & Magic, MPC and Atomic Fiction.

Directed by Micheal Bay, Tansformers: The Last Knight would be the fifth film in the decade-old franchise and is slated for a 23 June, 2017 release.