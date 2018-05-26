Trailer of upcoming ‘Big Hero 6’ TV series reunites the team

Behold, the spectacular (or, silly?) six are returning next month, and the newly launched clip brings the ragtag group together for the first time since the TV special Baymax Returns.

Big Hero 6: The Series, featuring Hiro, Go Go, Wasabi, Fred, Honey Lemon and the adorable giant robot, Baymax, are back with new set of shenanigans after Disney’s 2014 feature film. And also a greater dose of amusements, laughs… and heroics!

Starting by tracing the bromance between Hiro and Baymax, the clip teases how each of the members of the gang are going about their daily routine. Until, one day, the former gets a danger call and our beloved heroes get back into their superhero avatars and resume rescue duties. There’s a new, gigantic monster in town and Big Hero 6 unite to combine their powers and extricate the city from the menace.

Based on Marvel comics of the same name, Big Hero 6 the movie was a huge blockbuster and also picked up the Academy Award for the best animated feature. The immense popularity paved the way for a TV series and the upcoming show also reunited the original voice cast Ryan Potter, Jamie Chung, Genesis Rodriguez, Scott Adsit, Maya Rudolph, Alan Tudyk and Stan Lee returning to reprise their roles.

However, Damon Wayans Jr. and T.J Miller, who voiced Wasabi and Fred in the movie, will be replaced by newcomers Khary Payton and Brooks Whelan.

Disney’s Big Hero: The Series will debut on 9 June 2018.