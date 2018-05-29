Trailer: New animated feature, ‘Another day of Life’, looks back at the disturbing past of Angolan Civil War

After the special screening at the Cannes Film Festival, the rotoscoped historical feature Another Day of Life has now released its official English-language trailer.

Directed by Polish director Damian Nenow and Oscar-nominated Spanish filmmaker, Raúl de la Fuente, Another Day of Life depicts the excruciating experiences of Polish journalist Ryszard Kapuściński during the beginning of the Angolan Civil War in 1975, which he later penned on paper as the book which inspired the film.

Kapuściński’s book by the same name, informs about a journalist who covered 27 coups and revolutions around the world and also about a Cold War-era proxy battle that was greatly intensified by the involvement of the United States and Russia. The synopsis goes:

Kapuściński is a brilliant veteran journalist but also an idealist, a defender of lost causes and revolutions. He convinces his bosses at the Polish Press Agency to send him to Angola where a bloody civil war has broken out on the eve of its independence. As he embarks on a seemingly suicidal road trip into the heart of Angola, his convictions and his relationship with his work will change forever.

“Working on the film took me three thousand ‘another days of life,’ but this particular day makes up for all of them. I feel immensely proud,” said director Nenow during the Cannes premiere, who came up with the idea of making the film in 2008. The wartime drama will next be screened at the Annecy festival in June.

Making an animated film that amazingly defies the industry’s traditional narrative boundaries is never easy, but Another Day of Life has managed to do just that over the span of a decade or so. The film blends bold, graphic-novel inspired CG animation, documentary footage and interviews of individuals who were a part of the harrowing experience.

Though no distributor or release date has been announced yet, Another Day of Life is produced by Platige Films (Poland; got the ‘Producer of the Year’ Award at Cartoon Movie), Kanaki Films (Spain), Walking The Dog (Belgium), Wüste Film (Germany), Animation Fabrik (Germany), and Puppetworks (Hungary).