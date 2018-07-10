Trailer for the upcoming animated movie ‘Wonder Park’ is out

Paramount pictures have communicated the release of its first teaser-trailer for Wonder Park, the upcoming CG-animated feature film. Nickelodeon Movies and Ilion Animation Studios are also associated with the feature film.

Wonder Park is a new animated adventure based on a young girl named June who finds an incredible abandoned amusement park called Wander Park. The park is filled with fantastical rides and funny-talking animals. It’s a place where kids enjoy all the thrills of a theme park situated in the middle of a secluded forest where magic is lives. It is soon revealed that the park has manifested from her imagination and that she is the sole person who can save this magical place with help from the animals.

It is produced by Josh Appelbaum (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows), André Nemec (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows), and Kendra Haaland (The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning). It is written by Appelbaum and Nemec, and features the voices of Sofia Mali, Jennifer Garner, Kenan Thompson, Mila Kunis, John Oliver, Ken Jeong, and Matthew Broderick.

Wonder Park arrives in theatres on 15 March 2019. On Nickelodeon, a television series based on the film will be debuting in the same year.