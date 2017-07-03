Trailer breakdown of ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’

Over twenty years after the events of Robin Williams and co. in the adventurous board game of Jumanji, comes yet another fascinating flick based on the same game, though with its chops and changes.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a stand-alone sequel to the 1995 cult, and as we could see in the trailer, promises to be bigger and better.

If we analyse the trailer, then one can find out that whilst the spirit of the original movie is retained with all the chase and high-octane action sequences, Jumanji 2 rings a few changes. Unlike the board game we saw earlier, here the protagonists enter Jumanji’s fantasy world through a video game and impersonate the characters that they would select at the start of it.

Starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart among others, the movie is also set for a unique twist towards the end of it, as stated by its director Jake Kasdan.

A movie of its stature will naturally involve lots of visual effects, but Jumanji 2 seems a cut above. A hoard of rhinos chasing the quartet, the elegant forest settings, the jump sequences every VFX scene in the movie reeks of sheer class, courtesy to MPC, Iloura and Ollin VFX, the brains behind all of this.

The Jumanji franchise, which includes the book, the original movie and TV series is a grand success among the fans but looks like the Dwayne Johnson-starrer will take it a notch further. Set to hit the screens on 20 December this year, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has already created a furore among the fans with its titillating teaser and star cast.