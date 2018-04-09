‘Toy Story 4’ to hit the screen in June 2019

Disney and Pixar revealed the official release date for Toy Story 4 on social media in a Facebook post.

The Toy Story franchise has a strong fan base who loves Woody and his gang. The upcoming feature is going to be about Woody and Bow-Peep’s relationship.

The voice cast includes Tom Hanks, Laurie Metcalf, Annie Potts, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Kristen Schaal, Bonnie Hunt and others. Toy Story 4 is directed by Josh Cooley and is his first feature film.

The storyline has not been revealed so the fans have to wait in anticipation for the release. Woody is yet again set to come to the big screen with his gang on 21 June 2019.