Toonz salutes all the heroes working out during the lockdown with fee discount on all courses

While we stay within the safety of our homes, there are some heroes without capes who risk their health at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic to keep us all safe. It is our privilege to salute these frontline fighters -doctors, nurses, police and health department workers for their selfless service during tough times like these.

To express sincere and deep gratitude for the tireless service extended to us all by the members of the healthcare community and the police department in their own way, Toonz Academy is offering 25 per cent fee discount on all their courses to the personnel serving within the healthcare community and police department as well as their immediate family members, mentioned Toonz Academy executive director Sasikumar R Pillai.

This facility is open to all eligible candidates for the next six months. Apart from this fee discount, the successful candidates will also be provided an option to undergo live, on-the-job training via a Toonz studio internship and placement assistance. This will aid the students to be industry-ready professionals and start a great creative career.

“Toonz Academy students are currently making the best creative use of this lockdown period as they are being engaged through online activities and sessions. Industry experts from various studios and creative artists address them online regularly, sharing their experiences and technical tips to these aspiring students,” added Pillai.

Toonz Academy will be launching a series of online courses that will help students to master their creative skills through our industry-academia online programs. To begin with, the academy is launching the ‘Digital Graphics & Motion Graphics’ program by the end of April 2020. Every program includes a hands-on project which will be a one-of-a-kind opportunity to learn in a unique manner and will also enable them to be industry ready professionals.

Toonz Academy with its proven experience through the years, is steadfast in its approach to bring out the real talent in students and groom them to be the most sought-after animation professionals. It is the training division of the animation company, Toonz Media Group, which is known for producing animated TV series – Tenali Raman, movie The Return of Hanuman and the first digital animated Malayalam feature film – Swami Ayyappan.