Toonz Media launches its Global Gaming Division

Toonz Media Group, the international animation and entertainment company based in Thiruvananthapuram, India, launches ‘Toonz Games’, a new global division that will develop world class games on a variety of platforms including; Android, iOS, Windows and others.

Toonz Games will use the latest technologies available, along with the support of AR and VR, to create stunning and thrilling gaming experiences. Operating from the state-of-the-art studio at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, India, the global division will consult with the veteran team of creators with over two decades of experience in animation and content for kids and families using their existing talent pool of gaming artists, animators and programmers at their Studio.

Toonz Games is headed by Sunil A.P, a gaming and animation veteran with almost two decades of experience in the industry.

“Toonz always believes in entertaining the world in the newest and most innovative ways. I believe ‘Toonz Games’ holds immeasurable potential to take entertainment in general, and gaming in particular, to a totally new level. Toonz promises to create entertainment with a soul,” commented Toonz Media Group, CEO, P Jayakumar.

Toonz Games plans to create game versions of iconic global IPs (Such as Smighties, RAT-A-TAT etc), conceive original ideas exclusively for games and also explore new possibilities to give to its customers a unique experience.