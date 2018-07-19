Toonz Media, Imira Entertainment, Televisió de Catalunya (TV3) and Telegael collaborates for kids CGI comedy series ‘Mondo Yan’

Toonz Media Group has announced to have signed a co-production and global distribution deal of Mondo Yan, a 52 x 12’ CGI Comedy series targeted at kids aged five to eight, with Imira Entertainment (distributors of premium kids and family content), Telegael of Ireland and free-to-air terrestrial channel Televisió de Catalunya (TV3) from Catalunya, Spain.

Mondo Yan follows the comical adventures of three unlikely and awkward heroes entrusted with the mission to save humanity and protect the balance of nature and harmony from an unscrupulous underworld leader and his less-than-intelligent band of misfit mutant monsters.

Imira CEO Paul Robinson comments, “Mondo Yan is a really fresh comedy adventure series that will delight kids all over the world and combines the brilliance of Catalan creativity and the production excellence and expertise of Toonz, Telegael and Imira.”

Televisió de Catalunya is handling development and pre-production on the series while Toonz will see to the production with Telegael handling elements of the pre-production and all post-production, out of Ireland. Imira Entertainment will distribute the series globally.

TV3 head of Children’s TV Dani Lopez adds, “Mondo Yan is one of our strategic co-productions for 2019. The adventures which the characters embark on, and the series’ comedy, fit perfectly with our channel’s editorial line.”

The recognised LA-based kids’ writer, David Lewman (3-South, George of the Jungle, Kick Buttowski, 3rd Rock from The Sun) is on board as script editor for the 52 episodes.

Mondo Yan has had an extensive development period to create two unique eye-catching worlds which act as the backdrop to the series. Intensive work has been done to develop the character personalities and relationships to turn up the comedy and add big doses of fun and freshness to enhance kids’ audience engagement.