Toonz Media Group, Neon Creation and Backbone Entertainment join hands for ‘Chi-Chi: The Apprentice Sorceress’

Toonz Media Group, Neon Creation and Backbones Entertainment have signed a co-production partnership deal for Chi-Chi: The Apprentice Sorceress at MIPTV on 10 April 2018. It is an eleven-minute 52-episode 3D CGI comic fantasy kids’ series based on the book by the same name. The production is expected to be completed by mid 2019.

Chi-Chi: The Apprentice Sorceress is aimed at four-six year olds and follows the story of a cheerful young girl full of curiosity who, ever since she found a book of magic spells, constantly tests out new spells and potions. Accompanied by her friends, Nino the dragonfly, Mew-Mew the artistic rabbit, Tiggy the squirrel (who loves to cook), and postman Charlie (the rhinoceros), together they embark on fantasy-filled adventures.It is an enchanting, fun series full of magic and surprises. It also focuses on inculcating the importance of learning to live and grow together through a true community spirit among kids.

Neon Creation president Sara Kyungwon Han-Williams said, “When I introduced Chi-Chi to the world for the first time, it was received with accolades for its beautiful and outstanding design of characters and backgrounds. Since then I’ve dedicated my time and energy to making Chi-Chi into the highest quality programme.”

When asked about the partnership deal, Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar commented, “Chi-Chi is an amazing show which will entertain and enrich kids across the world. I am very happy that Toonz found the perfect partners in Neon Creation and Backbone Entertainment. We are absolutely positive that this collaboration would go a long way”.

The post-production is to be entirely done by Toonz while pre-production will be shared between Neon and Toonz. The animation production will be taken care of by Neon, Toonz and Backbone collectively.

Imira (part of Toonz Media Group) CEO Paul Robinson highlights, “This delightful and colourful series set in a magical fantasy land reminiscent of a pop-up book, takes kids on an imaginative problem-solving journey through which they can learn the importance of friendship, tolerance and solidarity, all universal values that kids around the world can relate to. We will be showing the first episodes at MIPCOM this year”.

This series will be distributed in Korea, Greater China,Thailand by Neon Creation, in Malaysia by Backbone Entertainment and rest of the world by Imira Entertainment.