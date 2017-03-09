Toonz Media calls in entries for its ‘Flying Elephant Competition 2017′

Toonz Media Group announced the third edition of Flying Elephant Animation and Short Film Competition. The competition will be held as part of the ‘Animation Masters Summit 2017’, a prestigious annual animation event to be held in May in Trivandrum. Animators of national and international repute will convene in Trivandrum to share their experiences and expertise with passionate professionals and aspiring young talent.

Toonz invites entries in four categories namely Animation Short Films, Animation Feature Films, Students Short Films and Live Action Short Films. The competition is open to individuals, studios and students. The last day for sending in application for the Flying Elephant competition is 10 April, 2017.

“The Flying Elephant is a symbolic representation of providing creativity wings to spread, fly and create the most innovative and interesting story in animation which can surpass any border and culture and reach out to one and all alike,” said Toonz, CEO, P Jayakumar. “It is with this aim we have announced the third edition of the Flying Elephant Awards and invited nominations from the passionate artists from the South-East Asia.”

The entries will be shortlisted by a 12-member panel to the top 12 entries (three in each category). The 12 shortlisted films will be then evaluated by the visiting masters during the Animation Masters Summit. The winners will be announced on 6 May, 2017 at the concluding ceremony of the Summit and the ‘The Flying Elephant Trophy’ will be awarded to the best films in each of the categories.

“The purpose of the Flying Elephant Competition is to bring to surface, evolution and new tendencies of the animation and entertainment industry and to showcase originality and excellence. The best forum to present this is one in which animation industry stalwarts from India and other parts of the world are here in God’s Own Country,” Jayakumar concluded.