Toonz Media and Yellow Entertainment collaborates for multiple animated preschool series

Toonz Media Group and Australia-based Yellow Entertainment has inked a co-development and co-production partnership and distribution deal for multiple animated preschool series which will be developed by Yellow Entertainment.

The deal brings together Yellow Entertainments’s strategic focus on developing and distributing preschool properties with an educational and interactive approach, such as The Wiggles (founded over 25 years ago and one of the world’s longest-running international kids’ brands) and Toonz’s state-of-the-art animation capabilities honed through successful kids and family production partnerships with Disney, Turner, Nickelodeon, Sony, Universal, BBC and Paramount.

“Partnering with Yellow Entertainment presents Toonz with one of those rare opportunities to collaborate with a like-minded entity to create quality preschool content for the global market. This is an exciting venture we are embarking on together that will surely bring awe-inspiring and enriching content for young audiences worldwide,” Jayakumar mentioned.

Yellow Entertainment president and The Wiggles co-founder Greg Page will serve as the executive producer. Toonz CEO P. Jayakumar and Yellow Entertainment VP creative development Alec Miller will produce the number of series. Yellow Entertainment will handle pre-production, including IP creation, scripts, and music, while Toonz will lead all other aspects of production. Imira Entertainment (Toonz Media’s kids and family distribution division) will be responsible for international distribution of the IPs developed and produced as part of this alliance.

Page commented, “I’m ecstatic about the partnership that we have forged with Toonz Media Group, one of the world’s leading animation studios. The preschool content that we are developing and producing with Toonz will engage children in a way that connects with children based on child psychology, child development and extensive experience in the industry of preschool entertainment. Be on the lookout for follow-up announcements about the IP very soon!”

Seems like kids and admirers of animation around the world will witness some fantastic work with these collaboration in near future.