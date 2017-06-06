Toonz and ReachMe.TV launch new entertainment channel Toonz TV for young audience

Toonz Media announced its entry into Hollywood with the launch of Toonz TV in association with ReachMe.TV. Toonz TV is a next generation entertainment channel for “the young and young at heart” and will have an assured reach of over 100 million US viewers via ReachMe.TV’s in airport and in hotel networks.

Toonz TV will feature the highly popular international animation catalogue from Toonz, new productions with Toonz and ReachMe.TV as well as a growing collection of interactive features and games that incorporate AR and VR. The partners are planning foreign market expansion in Q3 of 2017.

“We all know that the entertainment landscape is changing, and kids programming is a big part of that evolution”, said ReachMe.TV co-founder and CEO Lynnwood Bibbens. “Toonz’s immense experience from software development to feature film animation and interactive gaming is a perfect match for our platform and our 100 million plus viewers on the go!”

Operating from Toonz’ state-of-the-art studio in Trivandrum, India, and ReachMe.TV’s New Studio in Hollywood California, Toonz TV will bring together ReachMe.TV’s production and entertainment platform with Toonz’ veteran team of creators with over two decades of experience in animation and content for kids and families.

“We have wanted a partner who shared our philosophy and experience and could go beyond traditional media production and distribution to re-invent the network model,” commented Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar. “ReachMe.TV is the ultimate partner to bring our unique philosophy and talent to life.”

Toonz TV will kick off with a line-up of free content, including a Toonz Channel and selection of “bingeable” series on ReachMe.TV’s mobile web platform, featured segments on its airport network and as part of the hotel network available in over 750,000 rooms in top tier US hotels. These will be supported by a growing set of features including games, free in-room movie packages, downloads, mobile features for families on the go. Toonz will also feature select ReachMe.TV programming across its global network.

“Let’s face it… families no longer gather in front of the TV… they need a new way to connect,” said ReachMe.TV co-founder Ron Bloom. “We believe new entertainment formats and interactive technologies in animation and gaming will provide the ultimate way to bring families back together, and this new relationship with Toonz will help us to be part of that reunion!”

The companies plan to expand their programming to include game versions of popular series, and other new forms and formats of family entertainment.