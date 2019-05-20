Tom McGrath returns as the director for Boss Baby 2

Director Tom McGrath is returning to direct The Boss Baby 2, announced DreamWorks Animation, as reported by Deadline. The sequel to his animated hit featuring the voice of Alec Baldwin as a suit-wearing, briefcase-toting baby will see the voice cast which includes Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow and Miles Bakshi.

McGrath previously helmed the Madagascar trilogy and Megamind for DreamWorks. Together, his five films have accrued more than $2.7 billion at the worldwide box office.

The Boss Baby 2 will also mark the feature film debut for producer Jeff Hermann who produced DreamWorks’ first two short films, the award-winning, Oscar shortlisted Bird Karma and Bilby, as well as the latest, Marooned. Hermann previously co-produced Kung Fu Panda 3.

The Boss Baby was adapted by Michael McCullers from Marla Frazee’s book and grossed $527 million worldwide, setting inspiration for a Netflix original series, The Boss Baby: Back in Business.

Universal will release The Boss Baby 2 on 26 March 2021.