Tom King to leave DC Comics’ main ‘Batman’ title

Well known comic book writer Tom King is going leave DC Comics’ main Batman title unexpectedly after issue #85, which is slated to release in 2019.

According to Bleeding Cool, Tom King who writes DC Comics’ bi-monthly Batman title, would be departing the book after issue #85. Various other outlets have confirmed the news, however, he will remain involved with DC Comics.

Tom King recently revealed that there will be a twist in an upcoming part of his run that would change Batman forever and talked about it going past 100 issues.

Tom King took over the main Batman book from Scott Snyder when DC relaunched with their Rebirth line. Tom King’s run notably featured the introduction of Gotham and Gotham Girl, a war between Joker and The Riddler, the wedding of Batman and Catwoman, and the current Bane story arc.

But before issue #85, Batman #72 is coming out on 5 June. Here is the synopsis of Batman #72:

The Fall and the Fallen part three! Is this the end of Gotham City? Bane’s army of villains is taking over the city, and Batman’s back is against the wall. With all the things Bane has done to him over the last year—from breaking up his wedding to trying to assassinate Nightwing, and then invading Batman’s mind to expose his most terrible fears—could this be the worst hate the Caped Crusader has ever encountered?