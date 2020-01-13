“Today’s readers are more aware, tech savvy and opinionated” – Tinkle editor-in-chief Rajani Thindiath

Tinkle completed four decades in the comic industry and is still a popular kids’ magazine in India. With celebrations galore at the office, Tinkle is bringing some fun and exciting puzzles for the young readers.

On completing four decades, Tinkle editor-in-chief Rajani Thindiath said, “We have followed the path that Uncle Pai and Subba Rao (whose idea it was to start a children’s magazine) have laid out. Our young readers are the ones who guide us in what goes into the magazine—from new characters to features. Their suggestions and ideas have played a great role in Tinkle’s enduring popularity. This has helped Tinkle keep up with the times, incorporating learning with a whole bunch of fun.”

Beginning from the first fortnight of January, Tinkle is carrying a puzzle with ‘Tinkle’s 40th anniversary’ as its theme in every issue. Also featured in every issue is a piece from a special 40 years of Tinkle jigsaw puzzle. Those readers who collect the pieces can complete the jigsaw at the end of this year.

The biggest change Thindiath noticed has been in the kind of readership. She finds today’s readers more aware, tech savvy and opinionated. This has reflected in the storytelling and the characters. It has also been her attempt to continue the diversity that Tinkle is known for by exploring the different regions, festivals, and communities of our country. “We have also consciously attempted to be gender neutral, equalise gender roles, introduce more female protagonists —from SuperWeirdos and WingStar to NOIS and YogYodhas—and include characters with disabilities in our stories,” Thindiath added.

Tinkle has been the favourite amongst all age groups. It has been 40 years and the popularity is only growing. The generations may change, the team may shift and the reader base may vary, but the love for Tinkle was and will always be similar for every reader. Cheers Tinkle! We wish that Tinkle remains the favourite amongst many more generations to come.