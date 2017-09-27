TNT Series Original ‘4 Blocks’ Coming Soon On Amazon Prime Video Worldwide

From Berlin-Neukölln out into the world! More than 1.5 million viewers watched the Hamady clan’s battle for control of their 4 Blocks in the award-winning TNT series original. Now the Berlin gangster drama will be available worldwide. From 4 October, Amazon Prime Video will offer the TNT Serie Original in more than 150 countries, including Asia Pacific.

Hannes Heyelmann, Turner’s senior vice president and managing director, Central and amp; Eastern Europe and International original programming strategy: “With 4 Blocks, we took the risk of financing a series almost entirely on our own, and also handling distribution sales for the first time.”

He added, “We believe that we have found ideal partners with Amazon Prime Video and ZDFneo to make the series available globally via on-demand as well as on German free-to-air TV. These sales prove that our strategy of telling stories that are clearly locally rooted also work in international sales, and they enable us to invest even more in our productions going forward.”

Both deals were brokered by Lisette Schlippe, director content licensing for Turner in Central & Eastern Europe and Canada. 4 Blocks was produced by TNT Serie and Wiedemann & Berg. The six-part series premiered at Berlinale in February and has since been screened at numerous festivals worldwide. Kida Khodr Ramadan won the best actor award at the Séries Mania Festival in Paris for his performance in the series. A second season is already in the pipeline, with shooting planned for this winter, and broadcast later in 2018.