‘Titanfall’ to hit mobile screens as an RTS game

A new real time strategy (RTS) game is coming up. While it will be a new game altogether, players might not be very unfamiliar with the IP it is being adapted from. Respawn Entertainment, the publisher Nexon and developers of the upcoming game Particle City, have announced the new RTS game which will be coming over Android and iOS based on Titanfall.

Titled Titanfall: Assault, the game will likely adhere a very formal style of RTS games, which is the familiar grind of building your units and then attacking your enemies or defending your territories. According to reports, the game will feature multiplayer battles across various maps, however no hint of a singleplayer campaign has been revealed.



Here’s the description of the game on the official website:

“Join the fight for The Frontier in this fast and fluid real-time strategy game. Combine towering Titans and agile Pilots to build an unstoppable force.

Put your skills to the test as you assemble the ultimate deck of Pilots and Titans paired into heroic duos. Collect and upgrade dozens of cards including tactical Burn Cards providing powerful battlefield support. Strategise your way to victory over enemy forces in epic PvP battles and compete for glory and rewards on the leaderboards.

Combine and conquer. Unite and destroy. And lead your forces to victory in The Frontier War.”

This will not be the first attempt to bring Titanfall on mobile devices. Last year the same set of companies announced a strategy-based card game adapted from the same IP titled Titanfall: Frontline, however it was cancelled soon.

No release dates for the upcoming game has been revealed yet, but enthusiasts can pre-register on the company’s website.