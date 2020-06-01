Tinkle to celebrate Shikari Shambu’s birthday with a virtual party

“The Tinkle Team is very excited to celebrate Shambu’s birthday. We are having a super fun virtual birthday party filled with games, activities and also a special session with Savio (Shambu’s artist for over 20 years) where the kids learn to draw their favourite Tinkle Toon – Shambu, from the celebrated illustrator himself!” mentioned Amar Chitra Katha president and COO Preeti Vyas.

Shikari Shambu is a conservationist and a wildlife expert. shambu was formerly created by Tinkle editor Luis Fernandes, and artist V.B. Halbe brought this classic toon to life, which is currently illustrated by Tinkle art director Savio Mascarenhas.

” Shambu has been the strength of Tinkle. He has faced every challenge in life with great courage.” This is exactly what Shambu feels that we think about him. Sigh, the poor fellow doesn’t know that we ‘know it’ !!

And yet love him a lot.”

Happy Birthday Buddy.

Live the wild side of life!!!” wished Mascarenhas.

Alongwith the fun filled activities on his birthday on 3 June, Shambu will also join the workshop conducted by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) India and Tinkle on World Environment Day coming up on 5 June. Named, Young Naturalists Workshop with Shambu, the interactive four-day workshop aims at building a connection between children and the environment.

The workshops are divided into 60-minute sessions, where, a WWF India naturalist, teaches children, aged between eight and 15 years, the basics about butterflies, birds, plants, reptiles and marine life. Mascarenhas is also seen popping into the sessions to guide kids on how to draw the character.