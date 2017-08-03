Tinkle comics editor Rajani Thindiath delivers a spectacular Ted Talk on changing children and evolving comics

Rajani Thindiath who is currently the Editor-in-Chief for Tinkle comics at Amar Chitra Katha and also a storyteller, comics writer, character and creative content developer recently gave a spectacular Ted Talk on how children have changed with the times and how comics is trying to keep up with that change.

She posted in her linkedin account. “From Malgudi Days on Doordarshan to Avatar and Avengers in 3D, a short talk I had given at #TEDx #SIESCASC, exploring how stories evolve to keep up with their readers. For those who love #TinkleComics from Amar Chitra Katha, I have tried to show how closely interacting with young readers has helped us introduce diverse themes and characters in the magazine starting from strong female characters and superheroes to comic horror and mythology rebooted.”

You can check the video below where she explains the art of story telling, the ever growing kids and the changing dynamics in family, the new stories being told today in Tinkle as well as other comics.Kudos to Rajani!