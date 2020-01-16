‘Tina & Tony’ reaches 2 billion views on YouKu Kids

The animated series Tina & Tony has reached 2 billion views, since November 2018, when the largest Chinese video hosting YouKu hosted the premiere of the first season.

The series shows a steady growth in views since the first day, when 13 episodes gathered 12 million views. The impressive viewing results contributed to the launch of the licensing program by master licensee Alibaba Group and the launch of the joint production of the second season.

The new season will include 52 episodes, each with a duration of 5 minutes. The first 13 episodes will be produced by April 2020 in English, Russian and Chinese.

Riki Group, a leading Russian company in the field of production, management, licensing and promotion of animated media brands for a family audience. Founded in 2003, Riki Group is most well-known for Tina & Tony, Kikoriki, BabyRiki, The Fixies and PINCODE. They have 100 per cent brand recognition among target audience in Russia.