Tina Fey and Robert Carlock teams with Netflix on animated comedy series

Netflix has just signed a deal with Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the creative team behind 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, for 20 episodes of a new animated comedy series, Mulligan. The new show is created, and executive produced by Schmidt writer and executive producer Sam Means, along with Carlock.

Fey and Eric Gurian will executive produce through Fey’s Little Stranger; David Miner, Scott Greenberg, and Joel Kuwahara will also executive produce. Universal Television, division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, produces in association with Little Stranger, Bevel Gears, 3 Arts Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment.

In the show, after an alien attack destroys the earth, what remains of humanity has the chance to start society over from scratch. But can we get it right this time? And does anyone know how to, like, farm?

Fey and Carlock are currently writing and executive producing NBC’s untitled L.A. Mayor comedy series starring Ted Danson, Holly Hunter and Bobby Moynihan. The duo also are executive producing Girls5Eva, a comedy series for NBCU’s upcoming streaming platform Peacock.