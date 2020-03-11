Latest Videos


March 11-2020
Tina Fey and Robert Carlock teams with Netflix on animated comedy series

4:30 pm 11/03/2020 By AnimationXpress Team

Netflix has just signed a deal with Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the creative team behind 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, for 20 episodes of a new animated comedy series, Mulligan. The new show is created, and executive produced by Schmidt writer and executive producer Sam Means, along with Carlock.

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock

Fey and Eric Gurian will executive produce through Fey’s Little Stranger; David Miner, Scott Greenberg, and Joel Kuwahara will also executive produce. Universal Television, division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, produces in association with Little Stranger, Bevel Gears, 3 Arts Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment.

In the show, after an alien attack destroys the earth, what remains of humanity has the chance to start society over from scratch. But can we get it right this time? And does anyone know how to, like, farm?

Fey and Carlock are currently writing and executive producing NBC’s untitled L.A. Mayor comedy series starring Ted Danson, Holly Hunter and Bobby Moynihan. The duo also are executive producing Girls5Eva, a comedy series for NBCU’s upcoming streaming platform Peacock.

  • Most Popular


  • Latest News

    • Copyright © 2020 AnimationXpress. All rights reserved.

    Subscribe to our newsletter to get updates on the Animation, VFX, Gaming & Comics sectors.