Time to explore the ‘Blade Runner’ universe stories through comic books and novels

A partnership between London-based Titan publishing and Alcon Media Group results into co-publishing of a series of in-canon comic and graphic novels based on the Blade Runner universe. The new Blade Runner comics will continue the franchise story that left off with Blade Runner 2049. Alcon Entertainment had produced Blade Runner 2049 which was released in October 2017, starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.

Along with a long history of successful in-canon works set in well-known universes, Titan Publishing is also involved in publishing comics, magazines, and book sets for the Doctor Who franchise. Titan also has produced a large number of original genre novels, which ranges from cyberpunk and hard-boiled crime to supernatural horror.

Titan’s co-founders, Nick Landau and Vivian Cheung, and Alcon’s co-founders and co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove, are set to produce a mix of Blade Runner comics. Titan’s David Manley-Leach and Alcon’s Jeff Conner will handle the editorial duties.

“We are extremely excited to be publishing Blade Runner comics and illustrated books,” said Titan’s Landau and Cheung. “The Blade Runner universe has barely been explored; there is so much more there. It’s an honour to be bringing this world to life in new ways for a new audience—and to reveal tales from that universe that you’ve never seen before.”