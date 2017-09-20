Tim Davies, Sue Troyan and Darcy Parsons launch new LA-based VFX company ‘Kevin’

When asked, “Why Kevin?”, Tim Davies responded, “Well, Kevin is always there for you! He’s your best mate, and will always have your back. Kevin knows his stuff and goes the whole hog to make sure you get what you need and then some!” Sue Troyan then added, “Kevin is a state of mind.”

Davies and Troyan have worked tirelessly together over the years to create some of the most compelling work in the industry―with the creation of Kevin, they and their growing team will stop at nothing to continue delivering the very best.

Parsons stated, “I am so excited to be working with Tim and Sue, they are a powerhouse creative/producer duo!”

Kevin is a privately-owned company where the three partners will personally nurture the collective relationships they have built with agencies, directors and up-and-coming talent, as well as cultivate business opportunities with new clients.