Tick-tocks enshroud witchcraft and wizardry in Universal Pictures’ ‘The House with a Clock in its Walls’

Evangelists of the occult and the sorcery would have a new magical tale to drool over as Universal Pictures is all set to bring an intriguing story of wizardry to the screen in its next fantasy adventure, The House with a Clock in its Walls.

Based on the gothic horror novel by John Bellairs of the same name, it follows a 10-year old boy Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) who visits his uncle in his spooky old house that’s manifested by extra-terrestrial creatures and supernatural powers. As he gradually learns about such unspoken mysteries, Lewis witnesses something more terrific, when he accidentally awakens the dead!

Also starring Cate Blanchett and Jack Black, The House further shows how the haunted palace is thronged with moving portraits, oxygenating Jack-o’-lanterns, and a litany of vintage clocks and its deafening ticks, all of which the young Lewis would have to brave to get to the other side of the mystery surrounding a clock that brought the dead back into being.

The teaser captures some amazing VFX and CG, likening its disposition to that of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, and helmed by Alchemy 24 and Folks VFX.

Directed by Eli Roth, The House with a Clock in its Walls will open its gates from 21 September 2018 onwards.